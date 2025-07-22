'Superman: Legacy' struggles at international box office, earns $173 million

Gunn says Superman isn't as well-known overseas

Gunn says Superman just isn't as well-known overseas as heroes like Batman and points to some anti-American vibes affecting ticket sales.

Still, fans and critics in the US are loving it—the film's fresh take on Clark Kent's early days has earned an 83% critic score and a huge 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult joining the cast, the Superman reboot is definitely making its mark at home.