'Superman: Legacy' struggles at international box office, earns $173 million
James Gunn's new Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet, is winning big at the US box office with $236 million earned out of a $409 million global total.
But outside the US, it's not flying quite as high—international sales are just $173 million, showing Superman hasn't connected as strongly worldwide.
Gunn says Superman isn't as well-known overseas
Gunn says Superman just isn't as well-known overseas as heroes like Batman and points to some anti-American vibes affecting ticket sales.
Still, fans and critics in the US are loving it—the film's fresh take on Clark Kent's early days has earned an 83% critic score and a huge 92% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
With Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult joining the cast, the Superman reboot is definitely making its mark at home.