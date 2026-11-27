Supreme Court denies stay for 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend'
The Supreme Court has turned down an urgent request to block the release of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Since the film hit theaters on November 5, 2026, the judges said anyone unhappy with its take on mythology is free to make their own version instead.
Justice Bagchi defends filmmakers' freedom
The petition argued that the movie distorts mythological facts, but the court didn't see enough urgency.
Justice Bagchi put it simply: filmmakers tell stories in their own way, and others can share theirs too.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this first part of Ramayana features Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside a star-studded cast.