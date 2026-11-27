Supreme Court refuses to hear urgent petition against 'Ramayana'
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India recently declined an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the film Ramayana: Part 1. The plea alleged that the movie presented a distorted version of the Hindu epic, reported ANI. However, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant dismissed these claims, saying filmmakers have the right to interpret epics in their own way and those with differing views can express them through their own creative works.
Judicial remarks
'The movie has already been released': CJI Kant
The bench, comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, responded to the petitioner's counsel's request for an early hearing.
The plea was filed on November 23 but hasn't been listed for hearing yet.
"The movie has already been released. People who wanted to watch, they have already seen," CJI Kant said.
Despite the counsel arguing that the movie contained several factual distortions that could influence the younger generation, the court maintained its stance.
Court's advice
'You make your movie as you want'
CJI Kant advised the petitioner's counsel to create their own interpretation of the epic if they disagreed with the film's portrayal.
"They have made a movie as they understand. You make your movie as you want. Don't waste the time of the court," he said.
The Supreme Court subsequently refused to list the plea for an urgent hearing, stating it would be taken up in due course.
Film overview
About the film 'Ramayana: Part 1'
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana: Part 1 is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.
The movie features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who tries to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction.
The film was released on November 5.