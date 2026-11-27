The bench, comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, responded to the petitioner's counsel's request for an early hearing.

The plea was filed on November 23 but hasn't been listed for hearing yet.

"The movie has already been released. People who wanted to watch, they have already seen," CJI Kant said.

Despite the counsel arguing that the movie contained several factual distortions that could influence the younger generation, the court maintained its stance.