Supreme Court pauses Raghuvanshi Investment director additions amid Kapur dispute
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has hit pause on adding two independent directors to Raghuvanshi Investment Private Limited, as a family dispute over the late Sunjay Kapur's estate heats up.
The court pointed out that bringing in new directors could weaken 80-year-old Rani Kapur's say in the company.
Chandrachud to mediate Kapur dispute
Instead of letting things get messy, the Supreme Court wants everyone to try mediation first and avoid a drawn-out battle, calling it a potential Mahabharat.
Former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud will step in as mediator, with key players including Rani Kapur, Priya Kapur, and Karisma Kapoor's children all involved in sorting out Sunjay Kapur's legacy.