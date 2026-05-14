Supreme Court pauses Raghuvanshi Investment director additions amid Kapur dispute

Chandrachud to mediate Kapur dispute

Instead of letting things get messy, the Supreme Court wants everyone to try mediation first and avoid a drawn-out battle, calling it a potential Mahabharat.

Former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud will step in as mediator, with key players including Rani Kapur, Priya Kapur, and Karisma Kapoor's children all involved in sorting out Sunjay Kapur's legacy.