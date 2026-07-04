Supreme Court questions Sonam Raghuvanshi's bail in Meghalaya honeymoon killing
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has questioned why Sonam Raghuvanshi got bail after being accused of killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
The High Court granted her bail because of a typo in the investigation report, which the Supreme Court indicated was problematic.
Still, since Sonam was already released, they did not cancel the bail.
Meghalaya government seeks to overturn bail
The Meghalaya government is not happy with the bail decision and is asking for it to be overturned.
They pointed out that Sonam was denied bail three times before, and only got it after a mix-up between legal sections.
The Supreme Court has agreed to look into this further, with a further hearing expected.