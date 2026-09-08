Supreme Court tells Yadav to deposit 5cr by Sept 9
Actor Rajpal Yadav has been told by the Supreme Court to deposit ₹5 crore by September 9, after a long-running check bounce case.
The issue started when Yadav borrowed money in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata and seven cheques issued in connection with financing for the film Ata Pata Laapata were dishonored by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd.
With interest piling up over the years, the total dues have grown close to ₹9 crore.
Yadav paid 4.25cr faces Sept 10 surrender
Back in 2018, both Yadav and his wife were convicted, and Yadav was sentenced to six months in jail, but his sentence was paused as long as they paid back what they owed.
So far, he's managed to pay ₹4.25 crore.
Earlier this year, he got interim bail after depositing another ₹1.5 crore but wasn't given more time by the High Court to clear the rest, so now he must surrender by September 10 unless things change at the next Supreme Court hearing on September 15.