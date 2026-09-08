Supreme Court tells Yadav to deposit 5cr by Sept 9

Actor Rajpal Yadav has been told by the Supreme Court to deposit ₹5 crore by September 9, after a long-running check bounce case.

The issue started when Yadav borrowed money in 2010 for his film Ata Pata Laapata and seven cheques issued in connection with financing for the film Ata Pata Laapata were dishonored by Murli Projects Pvt Ltd.

With interest piling up over the years, the total dues have grown close to ₹9 crore.