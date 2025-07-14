Supreme Court to hear Ilaiyaraaja's plea on July 18

What's the dispute?

Sony Music wants to stop Ilaiyaraaja from using 536 tracks, saying they bought the rights through other music labels.

But Ilaiyaraaja argues that most of these songs are already being debated in an older case he filed, where he insists on his creative and financial rights.

A previous Madras High Court ruling even backed him up, which has made things more complicated.

Now, the Supreme Court will decide if this whole legal drama should move from Mumbai to Chennai.