Supreme Court to hear Ilaiyaraaja's plea on July 18
The Supreme Court has pushed the next hearing in Ilaiyaraaja's ongoing copyright battle to July 18, 2025.
The legendary composer is locked in a dispute with Sony Music over more than 500 of his songs—a fight that started back in 2022 when Sony took his company to court.
What's the dispute?
Sony Music wants to stop Ilaiyaraaja from using 536 tracks, saying they bought the rights through other music labels.
But Ilaiyaraaja argues that most of these songs are already being debated in an older case he filed, where he insists on his creative and financial rights.
A previous Madras High Court ruling even backed him up, which has made things more complicated.
Now, the Supreme Court will decide if this whole legal drama should move from Mumbai to Chennai.