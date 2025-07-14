Supreme Court to review film release stay order Entertainment Jul 14, 2025

The Supreme Court is now set to hear the producers' challenge against a Delhi High Court order that paused the release of The Udaipur Files, a film based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

The movie was supposed to hit theaters on July 11, but got stopped just a day before.

Producers argue this isn't fair since the film already had CBFC approval.