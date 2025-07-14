Supreme Court to review film release stay order
The Supreme Court is now set to hear the producers' challenge against a Delhi High Court order that paused the release of The Udaipur Files, a film based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal.
The movie was supposed to hit theaters on July 11, but got stopped just a day before.
Producers argue this isn't fair since the film already had CBFC approval.
What happened in the Delhi High Court
The Delhi High Court told petitioners worried about communal tension to take their concerns to the government for review.
Until that review is done, the movie stays on hold.
Meanwhile, producers have been asked to organize a private screening for those raising objections.
Who is saying what?
Some groups—like Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind's president Maulana Arshad Madani—say the film could stir up trouble and paints Muslims in a bad light.
Producers insist it's just a typical India-Pakistan story and feel their words are being misunderstood.
The legal battle continues, with charges under anti-terror laws still pending in connection to the real-life case.