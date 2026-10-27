Suresh makes Netflix streaming debut in 'Akka' on October 30

Keerthy Suresh, known for her big-screen roles, is making her streaming debut in Netflix's Akka on October 30. She'll play Bhavani, a calm but powerful gangster leading the underworld alongside her sisters.

Even though some advised her to stick to theaters, Keerthy Suresh shared that times have changed post-pandemic: "After Covid, things have changed a lot. But even otherwise, I don't think one (medium) is below the other. Both go hand in hand. It's important to do some theatrical films, some series, and some films that release on OTT. I love doing a bit of everything, honestly. But I wouldn't keep doing things just for the sake of it."