Suriya and Balaji's 'Karuppu' tops ₹150cr after May 15 release

'Karuppu' timing reunited stars, boosted crowds

Balaji picked mid-May since students would be on summer break and the election buzz would have settled down.

He avoided dates like Tamil New Year or May 1, knowing attention would be elsewhere due to election results.

The move worked: Karuppu not only reunited Suriya and Trisha 21 years after Aaru (2005) but also drew big crowds thanks to its perfectly timed release.