Suriya and Balaji's 'Karuppu' tops ₹150cr after May 15 release
Entertainment
Suriya and RJ Balaji's action drama Karuppu has smashed past ₹150 crore at the box office and is on track for ₹200 crore.
The film dropped on May 15, but that date wasn't random: Balaji skipped earlier release windows because of students' exams and state elections, holding out for a time when more people could actually enjoy the movie.
'Karuppu' timing reunited stars, boosted crowds
Balaji picked mid-May since students would be on summer break and the election buzz would have settled down.
He avoided dates like Tamil New Year or May 1, knowing attention would be elsewhere due to election results.
The move worked: Karuppu not only reunited Suriya and Trisha 21 years after Aaru (2005) but also drew big crowds thanks to its perfectly timed release.