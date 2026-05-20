Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' nears ₹100cr India, ₹161cr worldwide

'Karuppu' opened ₹15.5cr, Tamil ₹10cr+ Tuesday

The film started strong with ₹15.5 crore on opening day and peaked at ₹28.35 crore on Sunday before settling into steady weekday numbers.

On Tuesday alone, the Tamil version made over ₹10 crore from more than 4,000 screenings, while the Telugu version added another ₹2.2 crore.