Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' nears ₹100cr India, ₹161cr worldwide
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's fantasy action film Karuppu is on a roll. By Day five (Tuesday), it pulled in ₹12.75 crore net, pushing its India total to ₹95.05 crore.
Globally, the movie has already crossed ₹161 crore, with overseas fans adding nearly ₹4 crore just on Tuesday.
'Karuppu' opened ₹15.5cr, Tamil ₹10cr+ Tuesday
The film started strong with ₹15.5 crore on opening day and peaked at ₹28.35 crore on Sunday before settling into steady weekday numbers.
On Tuesday alone, the Tamil version made over ₹10 crore from more than 4,000 screenings, while the Telugu version added another ₹2.2 crore.