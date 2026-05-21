Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' nears ₹176cr worldwide, over ₹105cr domestic

'Karuppu' Tamil version ₹8.55cr Day 6

The Tamil version led the way with strong numbers (₹8.55 crore on Day 6), while the Telugu version added another ₹1.75 crore.

Tamil Nadu was the top contributor regionally, but Karuppu also made waves in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.

Overseas fans showed up too: international earnings have reached ₹54 crore! this one's definitely making its mark.