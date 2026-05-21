Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' nears ₹176cr worldwide, over ₹105cr domestic
Entertainment
Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's fantasy action drama Karuppu is on a roll, pulling in almost ₹176 crore worldwide just six days after release.
Day 6 alone saw the film earn ₹10.3 crore net in India, bringing its domestic total to over ₹105 crore, pretty impressive for its first week.
'Karuppu' Tamil version ₹8.55cr Day 6
The Tamil version led the way with strong numbers (₹8.55 crore on Day 6), while the Telugu version added another ₹1.75 crore.
Tamil Nadu was the top contributor regionally, but Karuppu also made waves in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala.
Overseas fans showed up too: international earnings have reached ₹54 crore! this one's definitely making its mark.