Swift and Kelce celebrate marriage in indoor forest at MSG

Swift, Kelce reportedly wed in Tennessee

The party kicked off with a cocktail hour on the sixth-floor concourse before the ceremony on the arena floor.

After reportedly exchanging vows earlier in Tennessee, they hosted more than 1,000 guests for a reception that lasted until 2am

Their rehearsal dinner was more intimate, with close friends and family surrounded by peach flowers and soft pink lighting.

Big names like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Selena Gomez (who was reportedly a bridesmaid) were spotted celebrating with them.