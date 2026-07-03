Swift and Kelce celebrate marriage in indoor forest at MSG
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce celebrated their marriage in a big party at Madison Square Garden.
The place looked like an indoor forest, with trees, grass carpets, and cozy game spots behind flowing curtains.
Everything was styled in dark green and pink, with comfy white couches and a grand staircase, which was definitely not your typical wedding vibe.
Swift, Kelce reportedly wed in Tennessee
The party kicked off with a cocktail hour on the sixth-floor concourse before the ceremony on the arena floor.
After reportedly exchanging vows earlier in Tennessee, they hosted more than 1,000 guests for a reception that lasted until 2am
Their rehearsal dinner was more intimate, with close friends and family surrounded by peach flowers and soft pink lighting.
Big names like Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, and Selena Gomez (who was reportedly a bridesmaid) were spotted celebrating with them.