Swift and Kelce marry at Madison Square Garden, Sandler officiates
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just got married at Madison Square Garden, making it one of New York's biggest wedding moments this year.
The couple kept things nontraditional (no bridesmaids or groomsmen), with Swift's brother Austin as "Man of Honour" and Kelce's brother, retired NFL offensive lineman Jason Kelce, as best man.
Comedian Adam Sandler officiated, which definitely added a fun twist.
Swift wore Christian Dior, 1,000 guests
Swift wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture dress, and the guest list was packed with big names like Hugh Grant, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, soccer star Abby Wambach, and more (about 1,000 people in total).
Fans gathered outside MSG hoping to spot celebrities arriving in black SUVs.
The night before, close friends and family (including Lena Dunham) joined the rehearsal dinner at the same venue.