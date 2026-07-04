Swift and Kelce marry at Madison Square Garden, Sandler officiates Entertainment Jul 04, 2026

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce just got married at Madison Square Garden, making it one of New York's biggest wedding moments this year.

The couple kept things nontraditional (no bridesmaids or groomsmen), with Swift's brother Austin as "Man of Honour" and Kelce's brother, retired NFL offensive lineman Jason Kelce, as best man.

Comedian Adam Sandler officiated, which definitely added a fun twist.