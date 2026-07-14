Swift and Kelce spotted with fluffy white Samoyed-like puppy Sunday
Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just made things even cuter by introducing a fluffy white Samoyed-like puppy to their family.
The pup was spotted with them on Sunday, confirming fan rumors that started after a leaked wedding photo showed the couple cuddling a small white dog.
Swift keeps pup name secret
Known for her three cats, Swift surprised everyone by adopting her first-ever dog.
According to Jason Kelce, the puppy has already brought some new-pet chaos, including chewing a hole in their couch, a classic puppy move!
So far, Swift is keeping the pup's name and other details under wraps.