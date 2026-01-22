Sydney Sweeney to lead 'Custom of the Country' film adaptation
What's the story
Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney will star in and produce a film adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel The Custom of the Country (1913). Studiocanal and Charles Finch's Rabbit's Foot Films are backing the project, with Josie Rourke directing. Principal photography is set to begin soon. Here's everything to know about the film.
Director's insight
Rourke's vision for Sweeney's character in 'Custom of the Country'
Rourke expressed her excitement about Sweeney's casting, calling the protagonist Undine Spragg "the original dangerous woman." She said, "Edith Wharton's character has forever fascinated, seduced, and infuriated readers." The director added that Spragg "sweeps across America and through Europe at top speed during a time of immense economic and social change." "Sydney Sweeney lived in my head as this iconic character...it's as if Wharton sat down a century ago and wrote the role for her," Rourke said.
Role specifics
Sweeney's role and production details for the film
In The Custom of the Country, Sweeney will play Undine, "a fiercely ambitious woman from the Midwest who strives for the social heights of turn-of-the-century New York." The character uses her beauty, daring, and sheer force of will to battle an entrenched elite. Production duties are shared by Sweeney, Finch, Alison Owen from Monumental Pictures and Studiocanal.
Financial backing
Studiocanal's role in financing and distribution
Studiocanal is fully financing The Custom of the Country and will release it theatrically in all its territories, including the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, and Benelux. The studio will also launch worldwide sales at next month's European Film Market in Berlin. Nina Gold is currently casting the ensemble for this adaptation.
Career highlights
Sweeney's recent successes and Rourke's directorial debut
Sweeney has had a busy year with The Housemaid, which recently crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, according to Deadline. She also received critical acclaim for her role as boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy. Meanwhile, Rourke is best known for her directorial debut, Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie for Focus Features.