LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Sydney Sweeney to lead 'Custom of the Country' film adaptation
Sydney Sweeney to lead 'Custom of the Country' film adaptation
Sydney Sweeney will also produce the project

Sydney Sweeney to lead 'Custom of the Country' film adaptation

By Isha Sharma
Jan 22, 2026
05:19 pm
What's the story

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney will star in and produce a film adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic novel The Custom of the Country (1913). Studiocanal and Charles Finch's Rabbit's Foot Films are backing the project, with Josie Rourke directing. Principal photography is set to begin soon. Here's everything to know about the film.

Director's insight

Rourke's vision for Sweeney's character in 'Custom of the Country'

Rourke expressed her excitement about Sweeney's casting, calling the protagonist Undine Spragg "the original dangerous woman." She said, "Edith Wharton's character has forever fascinated, seduced, and infuriated readers." The director added that Spragg "sweeps across America and through Europe at top speed during a time of immense economic and social change." "Sydney Sweeney lived in my head as this iconic character...it's as if Wharton sat down a century ago and wrote the role for her," Rourke said.

Role specifics

Sweeney's role and production details for the film

In The Custom of the Country, Sweeney will play Undine, "a fiercely ambitious woman from the Midwest who strives for the social heights of turn-of-the-century New York." The character uses her beauty, daring, and sheer force of will to battle an entrenched elite. Production duties are shared by Sweeney, Finch, Alison Owen from Monumental Pictures and Studiocanal.

Advertisement

Financial backing

Studiocanal's role in financing and distribution

Studiocanal is fully financing The Custom of the Country and will release it theatrically in all its territories, including the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, and Benelux. The studio will also launch worldwide sales at next month's European Film Market in Berlin. Nina Gold is currently casting the ensemble for this adaptation.

Advertisement

Career highlights

Sweeney's recent successes and Rourke's directorial debut

Sweeney has had a busy year with The Housemaid, which recently crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, according to Deadline. She also received critical acclaim for her role as boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy. Meanwhile, Rourke is best known for her directorial debut, Mary Queen of Scots, starring Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie for Focus Features.

Advertisement