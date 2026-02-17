'We've normalized...': Taapsee Pannu reacts to Patna NEET aspirant's death

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has reacted to the tragic death of a National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant in Patna . The incident, which reportedly involved the girl falling from a coaching center building, has sparked widespread outrage. Pannu said such incidents have become far too "normalized" in society.

Pannu's statement 'There would have been 79 more such cases...' Speaking to ANI, Pannu said, "There would have been 79 more such cases on that day, not just here but across the nation. I feel very sad." "On average, 80 such incidents occur in the country; it might even be more than that." "We've now stopped giving importance to such cases and we've normalized them which is very sad."

Ongoing probe Patna Police suspend 2 officers The Patna Police have launched an investigation into the incident. A forensic examination of the victim's undergarment reportedly revealed traces of human sperm, leading to speculation about possible sexual assault. However, doctors have not confirmed any such allegations as of yet. Meanwhile, two police officers have been suspended for allegedly delaying action and failing to collect intelligence promptly.

CBI involvement CBI takes over case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had earlier urged the central government to hand over the case to the CBI. The victim's parents also participated in protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8, demanding justice. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the progress of the investigation in Bihar and alleged harassment by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

