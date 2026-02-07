Tabu to join Nagarjuna in 'King100' after 28 years
Entertainment
Nagarjuna just confirmed that Tabu will join him in his milestone 100th movie, King100—their first time sharing the screen since 1998.
This action-packed family drama, directed by Ra Karthik, skips the usual romantic pairing for these two and features other actresses in lead roles.
Film aims for a May release
King100 is shaping up to be a big deal: it's got music by Devi Sri Prasad, cameos expected from Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, and no release date has been announced.
Plus, Nagarjuna is going for realistic action over flashy effects—so fans can expect something fresh from this star-studded project.