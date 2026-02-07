Tabu to join Nagarjuna in 'King100' after 28 years

Film aims for a May release

King100 is shaping up to be a big deal: it's got music by Devi Sri Prasad, cameos expected from Nagarjuna's sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, and no release date has been announced.

Plus, Nagarjuna is going for realistic action over flashy effects—so fans can expect something fresh from this star-studded project.