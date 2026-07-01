Talpade says bank demanded 'Om Shanti Om' letter for loan
Shreyas Talpade just shared a pretty relatable struggle; even after 12 years in Bollywood, he couldn't get a home loan.
During a chat with Farah Khan, published on July 1, 2026, he said the bank wanted proof of his work and asked for a letter from Om Shanti Om's lead actor and director.
Loan approved after actor Khan letter
Farah Khan quickly got Shah Rukh Khan to write the letter. The moment Talpade handed it to the bank, his loan was approved.
Farah joked about it, joking she was surprised since Talpade wasn't paid much for that role.
Director Khan on casting and marketing
Farah also revealed she first spotted Talpade at a gym after Iqbal (2005) and eventually cast him as Pappu in Om Shanti Om, where both he and SRK were known for their improv skills.
She added that the film set new trends in Bollywood marketing with TV appearances and music launches that are now industry standards.