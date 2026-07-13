Tamil author Poomani dies at 79, 'Agnyaadi' won Sahitya Akademi
Entertainment
Legendary Tamil writer Poomani died at 79, leaving a big mark on Indian literature.
Known for his powerful stories about rural Tamil Nadu, he won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for his novel Agnyaadi.
News of his passing has touched readers, writers, and filmmakers across generations.
Writer Poomani's 'Vekkai' inspired hit 'Asuran'
Poomani's influence went beyond books: his novel Vekkai inspired the hit film Asuran, bringing his storytelling to a wider audience.
He also directed Karuvelam Pookkal, showing just how versatile he was.
Even after his death, his work continues to inspire both movie lovers and bookworms alike.