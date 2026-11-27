Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay mimics 'Cooku with Comali'
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay got a big laugh at a recent Chennai gathering by playfully borrowing comedian Ramar's famous Cooku With Comali catchphrase.
He put his own spin on "Aiyayo vandhutaare...kalaaipaare" to poke fun at the opposition, complete with lively hand gestures.
The moment quickly caught fire on social media.
Comedian Ramar and fans praised clip
The clip sparked plenty of buzz online, with fans and even Cooku With Comali contestant Shabana Shajahan Aryan sharing their amusement. Ramar himself appreciated the nod, calling attention to his comedy roots.
The episode showed how Vijay can blend politics and pop culture in a way that really connects with people.