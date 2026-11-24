The Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu has landed in hot water after the state held its lamp-lighting ceremony at Uchipillayar Mandapam, instead of Deepathoon as directed by the Supreme Court.

This move on November 24, 2026, led to protests from BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and a section of devotees in Thirupparankundram.

Now, legal experts say the matter could head back to the Supreme Court for alleged contempt.