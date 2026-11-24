Tamil Nadu lamp ceremony at Uchipillayar Mandapam defies Supreme Court
The Karthigai Deepam festival in Tamil Nadu has landed in hot water after the state held its lamp-lighting ceremony at Uchipillayar Mandapam, instead of Deepathoon as directed by the Supreme Court.
This move on November 24, 2026, led to protests from BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and a section of devotees in Thirupparankundram.
Now, legal experts say the matter could head back to the Supreme Court for alleged contempt.
Devotees and nearby dargah contest deepathoon
At the heart of it all is a long-running disagreement: devotees want to light the lamp at Deepathoon hilltop, but a nearby dargah claims that spot as its own.
The state had already asked the Supreme Court to reconsider its order last week, saying there could be law and order issues.
Meanwhile, some critics like advocate Ashwini Upadhyay have accused officials of ignoring court orders for "vote bank politics."
The dargah's lawyer also said the state's pending review petition was before the court, and the dargah was contemplating filing a review plea.