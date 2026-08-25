Tamil Nadu to build 2.5cr Bharathiraja memorial hall in Theni
Entertainment
Tamil Nadu is set to build a memorial hall for late filmmaker Bharathiraja in his native Theni district.
The ₹2.5 crore project will feature a bronze statue and aims to celebrate his huge impact on Tamil cinema, a move announced by Minister Rajmohan in the Assembly.
Haasan praises Theni memorial decision
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan praised the decision, saying it's the right way to honor Bharathiraja where he was born.
Known for classics like 16 Vayathinile and Mudhal Mariyathai, Bharathiraja changed how rural stories were told in films over nearly 50 years.
He passed away in June 10 but left behind a legacy that still inspires.