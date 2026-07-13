Tandon says 'My world revolves around her' amid packed schedule
Entertainment
Kushal Tandon recently got candid about his personal life, sharing that "My world revolves around her" when he's in a relationship.
He admitted his packed schedule often made things tough, sometimes only seeing his partner twice a month, which led to misunderstandings.
Kalra accuses Tandon, Joshi reportedly upset
The conversation comes after Shreya Kalra accused Tandon of flirting with her after a shoot for Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, not realizing he was dating Shivangi Joshi.
When she found out, Kalra cut contact and shared their chats with Joshi, who was reportedly upset.
Tandon announced on Instagram in June 2025 that he and Joshi had split up; he deleted the post soon after.