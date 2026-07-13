Tandon says 'My world revolves around her' amid packed schedule

The conversation comes after Shreya Kalra accused Tandon of flirting with her after a shoot for Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka, not realizing he was dating Shivangi Joshi.

When she found out, Kalra cut contact and shared their chats with Joshi, who was reportedly upset.

Tandon announced on Instagram in June 2025 that he and Joshi had split up; he deleted the post soon after.