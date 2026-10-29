No 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' without Madhavan, Kangana?
What's the story
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has quashed rumors of a new cast for the third installment of his popular romantic comedy franchise, Tanu Weds Manu. Speaking to PTI in Mumbai, he said that the film will not go ahead without its original stars R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. "Tanu Weds Manu won't be possible without Madhavan," he said.
Cast confirmation
Reports earlier pointed to a third film
Rai, who directed the first two movies in 2011 and 2015, added, "So, whenever you will see any Tanu weds Manu, whether three or four or five, it will be with Madhavan and Kangana."
Earlier this month, reports said a third film was being planned with a new cast and a standalone storyline.
Storytelling emphasis
Rai on big-budget films
Rai, known for films like Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re, said he is aware of the industry's growing appetite for big-budget movies but has always focused on storytelling.
He said, "I'm a slave to the stories."
"The only thing I look forward to when I get down on floors as a producer or as a director is whether it excites me that much."
New project
On 'Nakhrewaalii' and its newcomers
Rai's latest production, Nakhrewaalii, stars newcomers Ansh Duggal and Pragati Srivastava.
The movie is directed by Rahul Shanklya and will hit theaters on Friday, October 30.
Duggal and Srivastava expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to work in Rai's production, with Srivastava saying she was a "fan" of Rai's films.