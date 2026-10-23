'Tanu Weds Manu' sequel won't star Kangana, Madhavan?
What's the story
The next installment of the popular Tanu Weds Manu franchise is in the works, but it won't feature original stars Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan. Director Mitakshara Kumar is currently developing a new story for the film with Eros, reported Mid-Day. The sequel will be an independent narrative, not a direct continuation of the romantic comedy that starred Ranaut and Madhavan.
Fresh narrative
'Retain the irreverence and madness...while introducing new characters'
A source close to the project told the portal, "The idea is to retain the irreverence and madness of Tanu Weds Manu while introducing a new set of characters."
"The new film will give the makers the opportunity to build a different story in the established world. The team has been writing for the past one year."
Franchise history
About the original films
The Tanu Weds Manu franchise began with the original film Tanu Weds Manu (2011), which was directed by Aanand L. Rai. It got a sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, in 2015.
Both films starred Ranaut and Madhavan in lead roles.
It will be interesting to see if the upcoming installment remains true to its romantic comedy genre.