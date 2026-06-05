Quentin Tarantino slams Hollywood, says it's 'flavorless sausage factory'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has taken a swipe at contemporary Hollywood, describing it as "a flavorless sausage factory." In an article for Sight and Sound magazine, he lamented the state of modern cinema, saying that since the pandemic, it's been hard to find a new movie without flaws. He also expressed disappointment with recent films and said he'd rather read a book than watch them.
Criticism
Tarantino says today's movies 'inspire contempt' in him
Tarantino wrote, "Flaws, implausibilities, audience pandering, miscast performers or just plain stupid shit usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavorless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood." He added that while he could overlook flaws in 1980s films because "he loved going to the movies" then, today's movies "inspire contempt in me more than generosity."
Film favorites
Films Tarantino liked recently
Despite his criticisms, Tarantino did find some solace in recent films. He praised Joe Carnahan's The Rip, currently streaming on Netflix, and also mentioned Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Chapters 1 and 2, as films he liked. However, he lamented not finding anything that truly captivated him like old movies used to do.
Future projects
What's next for Tarantino?
Tarantino is currently working on a "swashbuckling" play titled The Popinjay Cavalier, set to premiere in London's West End in 2027. His last film was the '60s-era Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, released in 2019. He also published a novel adaptation of the film in 2021, and a sequel directed by David Fincher is now being made. In 2024, Tarantino canceled plans for his 10th feature, The Movie Critic, which was reportedly going to be his final film.