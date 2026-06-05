Quentin Tarantino slams Hollywood, says it's 'flavorless sausage factory'

Acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has taken a swipe at contemporary Hollywood , describing it as "a flavorless sausage factory." In an article for Sight and Sound magazine, he lamented the state of modern cinema, saying that since the pandemic, it's been hard to find a new movie without flaws. He also expressed disappointment with recent films and said he'd rather read a book than watch them.

Criticism Tarantino says today's movies 'inspire contempt' in him Tarantino wrote, "Flaws, implausibilities, audience pandering, miscast performers or just plain stupid shit usually torpedoes every new movie coming out of the flavorless sausage factory that used to call itself Hollywood." He added that while he could overlook flaws in 1980s films because "he loved going to the movies" then, today's movies "inspire contempt in me more than generosity."

Film favorites Films Tarantino liked recently Despite his criticisms, Tarantino did find some solace in recent films. He praised Joe Carnahan's The Rip, currently streaming on Netflix, and also mentioned Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga Chapters 1 and 2, as films he liked. However, he lamented not finding anything that truly captivated him like old movies used to do.

Advertisement