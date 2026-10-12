Tarde criticizes Bollywood stars for absence at Patekar's Pune funeral
Entertainment
Marathi actor and filmmaker Pravin Tarde has openly criticized Bollywood stars for not showing up at Nana Patekar's funeral in Pune.
He said he was disappointed that people who called Patekar their friend didn't come to pay their respects.
Maharashtra farmers attended Patekar's funeral
According to Tarde, farmers from all over Maharashtra traveled to attend the funeral, highlighting how much Patekar meant to people beyond the film industry.