'Mormon Wives' cast member Taylor Frankie Paul quits show
What's the story
Taylor Frankie Paul, a cast member of the Hulu reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has announced her departure from the series. The announcement comes amid ongoing legal disputes with her children's fathers and allegations of failing a court-ordered drug test. In an Instagram post, Paul expressed gratitude to the networks that supported her but stated she didn't want to continue under these circumstances.
Castmate feud
Cast exchanges heated remarks on social media
Paul also slammed her fellow cast members, accusing them of engaging in a "pile on" against her.
She wrote, "Laughing about my kids is disgusting."
This feud has been ongoing since the release of Season 5 on September 10, with cast members frequently exchanging heated remarks on social media.
The sixth season has been filming without Paul since July.
Legal troubles
Legal disputes with children's fathers
Paul's departure comes after she allegedly failed a court-ordered drug test in her ongoing custody disputes with Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul, the fathers of her children.
The results of this test were sealed under a protective order, preventing their disclosure to anyone outside the case.
However, they were made public by TMZ last week.
Domestic violence allegations
Custody disputes and their aftermath
The custody disputes began after a March incident between Paul and Mortensen, which led to a police investigation into domestic violence allegations.
A video from another incident showed Paul in a physical altercation with Mortensen while one of her children was present.
This prompted Disney to cancel the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 22, which starred Paul.
Despite these incidents, neither party has been charged with any crime.
Show's future
Uncertain futures for several cast members
Paul's departure from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has left several cast members uncertain about their futures on the show.
Mikayla Matthews recently announced her exit midway through filming Season 6, citing a moral objection to Paul's return.
Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor have expressed uncertainty following this news, while Whitney Leavitt had previously announced her departure due to her budding acting career.