Taylor Swift sends Olympic athletes a sweet message: Watch
Taylor Swift popped up (virtually) during the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, sending all the athletes competing in the Olympics a sweet video message on NBC.
Rocking a sweatshirt from Polo Ralph Lauren's official Team USA collection, she told the athletes, "Hi, it's Taylor. I just wanted to send a message... I just wanted to say 'thank you.' Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring."
Swift's message coincided with her new music video release
Swift's message dropped right as her new "Opalite" music video from The Life of a Showgirl album was released.
With the Games happening in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, her words landed at just the right moment for both fans and athletes.
Swift in Polo Ralph Lauren's Team USA gear
Ralph Lauren has been dressing Team USA, mixing classic style with national pride.
Swift sporting their gear in her message highlighted Polo Ralph Lauren's Team USA collection.