Taylor Swift sends Olympic athletes a sweet message: Watch Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Taylor Swift popped up (virtually) during the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, sending all the athletes competing in the Olympics a sweet video message on NBC.

Rocking a sweatshirt from Polo Ralph Lauren's official Team USA collection, she told the athletes, "Hi, it's Taylor. I just wanted to send a message... I just wanted to say 'thank you.' Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring."