Team behind 'Pralay' tightens security after 2 set photos leak
The team behind Pralay, the much-awaited zombie thriller starring Ranveer Singh, has tightened security after two set photos leaked online.
To keep the plot and visuals under wraps, filming has now shifted to a closed set in Borivli, with access strictly limited.
'Pralay' makers say no spoilers
Pralay is a zombie thriller. With Ranveer Singh, the makers want fans to experience every twist fresh when it hits theaters: no spoilers allowed!