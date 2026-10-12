Team Idhyah confirms Hindi 'Jailer 2' release October 15 2026
Entertainment
Good news for Rajinikanth fans: the Hindi version of Jailer 2 is officially set to hit theaters on October 15, 2026.
This clears up all the rumors about whether the film would get a Hindi theatrical release, with Team Idhyah confirming the date.
Dilipkumar directs 'Jailer 2' cast revealed
Pen Marudhar Entertainment will handle distribution in North India.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu.
New faces S.J. Suryah and Mithun Chakraborty are also joining in for this sequel.