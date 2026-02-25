'Bhooth Bangla': 1st song from Akshay Kumar film drops tomorrow

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has unveiled the teaser for the first song, titled Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, from his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhooth Bangla. The full track will be released on Thursday, February 26. The film, which also stars Tabu , Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal , Rajpal Yadav, and Mithila Palkar, among others, will hit theaters on April 10, 2026.

Teaser details Kumar's signature style on display The teaser for the song features Kumar in his signature style, with a horror-comedy twist. The visuals are dark and spooky, with Kumar's character evoking nostalgia through his outfit, rudraksha beads, trademark laughter, and an ominous throne adorned with demonic faces and horns. It is the correct mix of silly and funny that Kumar fans love. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.

Event details Ektaa Kapoor to host 1st song launch event Ektaa R Kapoor, who is also a co-producer of Bhooth Bangla, will be hosting the first song launch event at her residence. The event will mark the start of the film's promotional campaign. An insider told Zoom, "The track will feature Akshay Kumar in full dance mode and is expected to remind audiences of the OG 'Hare Ram Hare Krishna' vibe."

