'Kala Hiran': Makers drop teaser amid legal battle with Salman
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy have released its teaser. The clip includes several references to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his movies. Words like "Dabangg" and "Sikandar," which are the titles of two of Khan's films, can be heard in the teaser. In another scene, the lead character, Ayaan Khan, is seen wearing a turquoise bracelet that closely resembles the one worn by Khan.
Legal dispute
Teaser released amid ongoing legal battle
The teaser was released days after the Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on Khan's plea to restrain the release of Kala Hiran.
The actor has alleged that the film unlawfully exploits his personality rights and falsely portrays events associated with him without his consent.
The movie is reportedly inspired by Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case and his alleged rivalry with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Film release
No interim stay granted on film's release
Despite the ongoing legal battle, the makers have announced that the film will be released soon.
The Delhi High Court had earlier issued notice to filmmaker Amit Jani and other respondents on Khan's plea seeking interim relief against the film's release.
However, the matter was later adjourned due to lack of time, and no interim stay has been granted on the movie's release.
Directed by Bharat Shrinate and produced by Jani, Kala Hiran also stars veteran Bollywood actor Govind Namdev.