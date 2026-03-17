'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser to be screened with 'Dhurandhar 2'
What's the story
Acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali has announced that the teaser of his upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, will be screened in theaters from later this week. The decision comes after a positive response to the film's teaser, which was released on March 13. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh, Agastya Nanda, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Theatrical release
Ali hints at possible screening with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Ali shared the news on his Instagram Story, thanking fans for their response. He also tagged Aditya Dhar Films and actor Ranveer Singh in his post, hinting that the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga might be screened alongside Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The teaser told the incomplete love story of a man in Punjab, and his looking back at what could have been, years later.
Film details
About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'
Led by Singh, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who played the antagonist Rehman Dakait in the first film, will reportedly make a cameo appearance in the sequel. The espionage thriller is set to hit theaters on Thursday, March 19.