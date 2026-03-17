'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser to be screened with 'Dhurandhar 2'

Theatrical release

Ali hints at possible screening with 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

Ali shared the news on his Instagram Story, thanking fans for their response. He also tagged Aditya Dhar Films and actor Ranveer Singh in his post, hinting that the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga might be screened alongside Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The teaser told the incomplete love story of a man in Punjab, and his looking back at what could have been, years later.