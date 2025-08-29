Next Article
'Telugu Indian Idol 4': Sreerama Chandra returns as host
Sreerama Chandra, a former Indian Idol winner, returns as the host for Telugu Indian Idol's fourth season.
Having hosted before, he knows how to keep things lively and relatable for both contestants and viewers.
As he puts it, "I have stood at the same stage where the new contestants will be standing, so I can connect to what they would be going through."
Season's kickstart and more
Chandra's own journey as a former contestant helps him genuinely understand what participants are feeling—the nerves, excitement, and hopes. He says he can truly empathize with their journey.
Plus, this season promises a mix of fresh voices and unique talents that should make things interesting for everyone tuning in when it kicks off on August 29, 2025.