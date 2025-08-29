'Telugu Indian Idol 4': Sreerama Chandra returns as host Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Sreerama Chandra, a former Indian Idol winner, returns as the host for Telugu Indian Idol's fourth season.

Having hosted before, he knows how to keep things lively and relatable for both contestants and viewers.

As he puts it, "I have stood at the same stage where the new contestants will be standing, so I can connect to what they would be going through."