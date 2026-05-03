Thakur and Adivi's 'Dacoit' heads to Prime Video May 8 Entertainment May 03, 2026

Dacoit, the action-packed drama starring Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 8.

After hitting theaters on April 10, it made a splash at the box office with ₹6.55 crore on day one and wrapped up its first week at ₹28.45 crore, showing audiences were definitely interested.