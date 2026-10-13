Thakur says she hasn't signed 'Raaka' while seeking exciting roles
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed all the buzz about her rumored to be a part of Atlee's much-awaited film Raaka with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.
She kept things real in a recent chat, saying she hasn't signed any new projects in nine months because she's looking for roles that truly excite her.
If there's anything official, she promised fans will hear it first on her social media.
Thakur's 'Pooja Meri Jaan' released
Even without new signings, Mrunal's been busy this year with films like Do Deewane Seher Mein and < em>Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Her latest, Pooja Meri Jaan, just dropped on October 2.
No matter the response to her recent movies, she says she's focused on picking roles that feel meaningful and leave a mark.