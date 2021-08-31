'Teri Aankhon Mein': 'Thalaivii' song pays tribute to Jayalalithaa-MGR pair

With the release of Thalaivii inching closer, makers dropped the second song from the biographical film, titled Teri Aankhon Mein. A romantic track, sung by Armaan Malik and Prajakta Shukre, it features the recreation of some of the superhit movies and songs immortalized by the J Jayalalithaa (Kangana Ranaut) and MG Ramachandran or MGR (Arvind Swami) pair during the 1960-70s. Here's our review.

Accuracy

Movie sets, looks of the actors have been perfectly recreated

The music video begins on a set as if Ranaut and Swami were shooting for a song. A notable element of '60s music, the track starts with a whistle; makers have done a great job in recreating the sets, looks from the actual movies. Reportedly, Kannae Kaniyae and Enna Porutham (Rasiya Police 115), Ninathathai Nadathiyae (Nam Naadu), and Ninathen Vanthai (Kaavalkaaran) were included here.

Song

Malik's voice seems too modern to fit into the landscape

While the vintage look remains intact throughout, Malik's voice somehow takes the magic away. His soft singing is too modern to suit. Shukre's voice is a better match in this aspect. Lyrics by Irshad Kamil are sweet and direct, much like old songs. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the track. Overall, the Hindi track is slightly less impressive than the Tamil, and Telugu versions.

Moment

Ranaut's expressions are the clear winner here

The best takeaway from the song, and presumably the film, is Ranaut and her expressions. She is marvelous to look at as the innocent, bubbly young woman who is in awe of her mentor and love interest MGR. Netizens were also seen widely praising her performance. Like this Twitter user said, "Truly Kangana's eyes can bring life to any scene."

Information

'Thalaivii' is releasing in theaters on September 10

As seen in trailers and posters, Swami also looks believable as the ex-Tamil Nadu chief minister. Notably, the MGR-Jayalalthaa pair had given 28 hits from 1965-73! We can't wait to see their magic onscreen again when Thalaivii releases in theaters on September 10. Verdict: Teri Aankhon Mein song gets 3.5 out of 5 and the music video gets 4 out of 5 stars.

Information

'Thalaivii' Hindi version also bags a 'U' certificate

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Thalaivii recently received its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As per reports, the movie has been given a "U" certificate. Notably, the Tamil version of the biopic had received the same certificate back in June.