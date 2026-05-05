Thalapathy Vijay wins both seats, party scores across Tamil Nadu
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay just made a big splash in Tamil Nadu politics, winning both seats he contested in the results announced on May 4. His party also scored strong results across the state.
Actor Ajith Kumar personally called Vijay to congratulate him on this milestone.
Ajith Kumar congratulates actor Vijay
During the call, Ajith told Vijay, "I am very happy for your success. Wishing you all the best for this new phase in your life." He encouraged him to enjoy the moment.
Even though fans often talk about their rivalry in movies, both actors have always shown respect for each other.
Social media was buzzing with support, with many remembering their early days together in Rajavin Parvaiyile.