Thalapathy Vijay wins both seats, party scores across Tamil Nadu

Ajith Kumar congratulates actor Vijay

During the call, Ajith told Vijay, "I am very happy for your success. Wishing you all the best for this new phase in your life." He encouraged him to enjoy the moment.

Even though fans often talk about their rivalry in movies, both actors have always shown respect for each other.

Social media was buzzing with support, with many remembering their early days together in Rajavin Parvaiyile.