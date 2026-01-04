Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' scores big with US fans ahead of release
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is already making waves before its January 9, 2025 release.
Over 20,000 tickets have been snapped up for its US premiere alone, and the movie is set to go head-to-head with Prabhas's The Raja Saab.
Directed by H Vinoth and backed by a hefty ₹27.5 crore budget from KVN Productions, it has pulled in more than ₹15 crore in advance bookings worldwide.
Where are the fans booking?
North America leads the charge with $500,000+ earned from those 20,000+ premiere tickets.
India (especially Kerala and Karnataka) has chipped in ₹3 crore so far, while other hotspots include the UK and Australia.
Who's starring in 'Jana Nayagan?'
This political action thriller brings together a star-packed cast: Pooja Hegde joins Vijay on screen, Bobby Deol plays a pivotal role, and names like Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, Revathi, Shivarajkumar and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar round out the lineup.
Anirudh Ravichander handles the music.