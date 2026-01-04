Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' scores big with US fans ahead of release Entertainment Jan 04, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is already making waves before its January 9, 2025 release.

Over 20,000 tickets have been snapped up for its US premiere alone, and the movie is set to go head-to-head with Prabhas's The Raja Saab.

Directed by H Vinoth and backed by a hefty ₹27.5 crore budget from KVN Productions, it has pulled in more than ₹15 crore in advance bookings worldwide.