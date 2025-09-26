'Thamma' trailer: Ayushmann becomes a vampire, Rashmika hides a secret 

Trailer highlights

Trailer promises a thrilling ride

The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by Shraddha Kapoor, who is the face of the Stree franchise. The trailer unveils a haunting vampire realm, with Siddiqui portraying a menacing vampire who appears to be the central antagonist. Khurrana takes on the role of Betal, as he stands against evil and fights to bring back light. Mandanna is seen exploring a darker and more thrilling side, which is being kept under wraps for now.