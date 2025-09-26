'Thamma' trailer: Ayushmann becomes a vampire, Rashmika hides a secret
The much-anticipated trailer of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is finally out. The film is a part of the popular horror-comedy universe associated with Dinesh Vijan and includes films like Stree, Munjya, Bhediya, and Stree 2. The new addition promises a mix of love, laughter, and fear. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the vampire Yakshasan in this Aditya Sarpotdar directorial.
The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, attended by Shraddha Kapoor, who is the face of the Stree franchise. The trailer unveils a haunting vampire realm, with Siddiqui portraying a menacing vampire who appears to be the central antagonist. Khurrana takes on the role of Betal, as he stands against evil and fights to bring back light. Mandanna is seen exploring a darker and more thrilling side, which is being kept under wraps for now.
Thamma is set to hit theaters on Diwali, October 21. The film also stars Faisal Malik and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The screenplay has been written by Niren Bhatt, Arun Fulara, and Suresh Mathew. Meanwhile, Maddock Films officially launched the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe with Kapoor at the Mumbai event.