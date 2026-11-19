Tharoor makes TV debut hosting 'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders'
Shashi Tharoor is stepping onto TV for the first time as host of Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders, a new four-part docuseries dropping December 7 on Discovery and Discovery+.
The show will be available in English and Hindi, making it easy to tune in.
Series explores 'Ramayana' influence beyond India
The series dives into how the Ramayana has shaped cultures beyond India, especially in Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia.
Expect fresh takes on iconic characters like Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman, plus a look at how their stories have been woven into local traditions across places like Cambodia, Thailand, and Indonesia.
Tharoor says joining the project was an easy choice because of his fascination with the epic's influence.