'The Batman Part II' filming paused after Reeves steps away
Filming for The Batman Part II hit pause on October 5 when director Matt Reeves had to step away for a family matter.
Robert Pattinson reassured fans at a UK premiere that this is just a short break and said, "we're pausing for a little bit, and then we're going to figure it all out."
DC Studios and Warner Bros. have backed Reeves, so there's no need to stress about the movie's future.
'The Batman Part II' filming continues
Even with the main shoot paused, the second unit kept things going by filming an action-packed subway chase scene.
The movie is still aiming for its February 18, 2028, release date.
Alongside returning stars like Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Colin Farrell, the sequel will introduce Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan, making this next Gotham chapter one to look out for.