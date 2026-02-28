Netflix to revive 'The Crown' amid Andrew scandal?

Netflix is reportedly considering bringing back The Crown as a limited series about the downfall of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , who was recently arrested . An insider told The Daily Mail, "There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to The Crown, for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and drama."

Series revival 'Andrew saga as dramatic as the abdication of Diana' The source added, "The Crown as a series has ended, but the name will live on." "There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under The Crown banner, about the Andrew saga, which is as dramatic, if not more dramatic, than anything shown in the original series, which included episodes on the abdication and the death of Diana."

Hollywood race Other studios also interested in producing projects on the scandal Apart from Netflix, Disney Studios, and Amazon MGM are also reportedly interested in producing projects on Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal. A source at Disney Studios told the Daily Mail, "We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us." Screenwriter Jeremy Brock of Amazon MGM Studio's A Very Royal Scandal fame confirmed that both Netflix and Amazon are "100%" in talks for a drama based on the scandal.

