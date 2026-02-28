Netflix to revive 'The Crown' amid Andrew scandal?
What's the story
Netflix is reportedly considering bringing back The Crown as a limited series about the downfall of former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was recently arrested. An insider told The Daily Mail, "There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to The Crown, for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and drama."
Series revival
'Andrew saga as dramatic as the abdication of Diana'
The source added, "The Crown as a series has ended, but the name will live on." "There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under The Crown banner, about the Andrew saga, which is as dramatic, if not more dramatic, than anything shown in the original series, which included episodes on the abdication and the death of Diana."
Hollywood race
Other studios also interested in producing projects on the scandal
Apart from Netflix, Disney Studios, and Amazon MGM are also reportedly interested in producing projects on Mountbatten-Windsor's scandal. A source at Disney Studios told the Daily Mail, "We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us." Screenwriter Jeremy Brock of Amazon MGM Studio's A Very Royal Scandal fame confirmed that both Netflix and Amazon are "100%" in talks for a drama based on the scandal.
Arrest details
What was the scandal that led to his arrest?
Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19, his 66th birthday, for allegedly forwarding confidential trade documents to Jeffrey Epstein. He has been accused of misconduct in public office and could face a life sentence if convicted. Following his arrest, King Charles expressed his "deepest concern" over the allegations against his brother. He said, "Let me state clearly: the law must take its course." The British government is reportedly considering legislation to remove Mountbatten-Windsor from the royal line of succession.