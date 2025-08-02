'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan's epic revealed in behind-the-scenes clip

Release date, cast of 'The Odyssey'

The Odyssey sails into US theaters on July 17, 2026.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, joined by Tom Holland (Telemachus), Anne Hathaway (Penelope), plus Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.

With this lineup and Nolan at the helm, excitement is already building for his bold take on Greek mythology.