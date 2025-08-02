Next Article
'The Odyssey': Christopher Nolan's epic revealed in behind-the-scenes clip
A TikTok clip is making waves, showing off a massive ship set for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey floating in a water tank surrounded by green screens.
The quick look reveals just how much practical magic and visual effects are going into recreating the epic sea adventures from Homer's classic tale.
Release date, cast of 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey sails into US theaters on July 17, 2026.
Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, joined by Tom Holland (Telemachus), Anne Hathaway (Penelope), plus Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.
With this lineup and Nolan at the helm, excitement is already building for his bold take on Greek mythology.