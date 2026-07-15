'The Odyssey': Matt Damon has one strict rule for movies 

Damon told PEOPLE, "I didn't change it in an unhealthy way. I think if I had done the opposite and put weight on, that would have been dangerous, and it's not something I'll do anymore."

He added, "I was happy to do it earlier in my life."

To prepare for his role as Odysseus, who embarks on a 20-year journey to reunite with his wife (Anne Hathaway) and son (Tom Holland), Damon also eliminated gluten from his diet.