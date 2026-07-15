'The Odyssey': Matt Damon has one strict rule for movies
What's the story
In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hollywood actor Matt Damon revealed that he won't be gaining weight for a movie role again. The decision comes after his intense preparation for Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic film, The Odyssey. To portray King Odysseus in the adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem, Damon reportedly lost weight to match his high school weight of 76kg.
Weight loss approach
'I was happy to do it earlier in my life'
Damon told PEOPLE, "I didn't change it in an unhealthy way. I think if I had done the opposite and put weight on, that would have been dangerous, and it's not something I'll do anymore."
He added, "I was happy to do it earlier in my life."
To prepare for his role as Odysseus, who embarks on a 20-year journey to reunite with his wife (Anne Hathaway) and son (Tom Holland), Damon also eliminated gluten from his diet.
Role preparation
'You have to just be very, very intentional...'
Damon further revealed that his preparation for The Odyssey involved a complete lifestyle change.
"It was more about just getting really, really physically fit, which just really involves changing your diet, just a whole lifestyle change," he said.
"You have to just be very, very intentional about everything you're putting in your body."
Film challenges
'The most challenging movie I've ever been a part of'
Damon said about The Odyssey, "This movie was by far the hardest movie to the most challenging movie I've ever been a part of."
He found inspiration in the dedication of everyone involved in the film, which was shot across various locations including Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Italy, and Morocco.
The Odyssey releases on Friday.