Viking ship owner claims 'Odyssey' makers haven't paid damage bill
What's the story
The Swedish owners of a Viking longship replica, featured in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, have accused Universal Studios of not paying for repairs to the vessel. The warship, named Glad av Gillberga, was reportedly returned damaged after being used by the studio. Despite promises from Universal to cover repair costs, the Vikingaleden association claims they have yet to receive payment for materials used in fixing their ship.
Statement
'Of course Universal can afford this $6,000'
Peter Olausson, chair of the Vikingaleden association, expressed disappointment over Universal's alleged failure to pay for damages.
He told The Guardian, "Of course Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten."
The organization has not charged for volunteer labor but only for materials used in repairs.
Olausson added, "The agreement was that we would fix it and get financially reimbursed."
Studio response
Universal claims all invoices were paid in full
In response to the allegations, a Universal spokesperson told The Guardian, "Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs."
They added that the studio and production have contacted the association to clear up any misunderstanding.
Despite this, Olausson maintains that they are still waiting for their $6,000 payment over a year later.
Film success
Meanwhile, 'The Odyssey' is a box office hit
Despite the ongoing dispute, The Odyssey has been a massive success at the box office.
With a reported budget of $250 million, it raked in $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend alone.
The film is based on Homer's Greek epic and stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside an ensemble cast including Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Samantha Morton, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jon Bernthal.