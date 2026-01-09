Next Article
'The Raja Saab': Prabhas fans bring stuffed crocodiles to theaters
Prabhas's new film, The Raja Saab, just hit theaters—and his fans took their excitement to a whole new level by showing up with stuffed crocodiles.
This quirky move was inspired by a trailer scene where Prabhas's character literally tosses a crocodile during a fight.
Naturally, videos of the crowd and their plush reptiles have been making the rounds online.
The film kicks off strong
The Raja Saab pulled in about ₹8.26 crore on its first day in India, according to Sacnilk.
Released in five languages, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, and Prabhas.
The movie mixes fantasy, horror, and comedy as it follows Raja on an adventure through a haunted mansion tied to his family's past.