'The Raja Saab': Prabhas fans bring stuffed crocodiles to theaters Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Prabhas's new film, The Raja Saab, just hit theaters—and his fans took their excitement to a whole new level by showing up with stuffed crocodiles.

This quirky move was inspired by a trailer scene where Prabhas's character literally tosses a crocodile during a fight.

Naturally, videos of the crowd and their plush reptiles have been making the rounds online.