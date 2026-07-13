'The Vampire Diaries' star Wesley marries Kuckenburg with dog Greg
Entertainment
Paul Wesley (yep, Stefan from The Vampire Diaries) just got married to model Natalie Kuckenburg in a super intimate ceremony on July 13, 2026.
Natalie shared the big news on Instagram with sweet wedding photos and the caption: "Mr. and Mrs. and the Best Boy Greg ."
Their dog Greg even sat between them as they said their vows under palm trees.
Wesley proposed on the Amalfi Coast
Natalie wore an ivory Galia Lahav dress that totally matched their laid-back, elegant vibe, while Paul kept it classic in a navy suit and black tie.
Fun fact: Paul proposed last summer on the Amalfi Coast, the same spot as their first official date.
They first met back in 2022 at a New York bar (Paul later noted that laughter is a big part of their relationship).